101,069 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc –

