MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.4 %

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $772.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

