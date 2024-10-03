MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

