MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 17,600 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 308.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,611. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.