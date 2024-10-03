MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.