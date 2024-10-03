MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

