MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 21,051 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.