MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.4 %
KNX opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
