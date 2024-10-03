Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.57% of Medifast worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 54.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medifast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE MED opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

See Also

