AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of QuidelOrtho worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,189,751 shares in the company, valued at $340,056,532.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,500 shares of company stock worth $58,426,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.