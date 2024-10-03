AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 638,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

MRO stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

