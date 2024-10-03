AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130,998 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

CHGG stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

