AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

CTBI stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

