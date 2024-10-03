American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

