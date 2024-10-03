AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,705 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Enel Chile worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

