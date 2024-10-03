SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

