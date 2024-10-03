Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,042,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.40%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

