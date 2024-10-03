Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,555 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

