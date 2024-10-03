Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 14,615 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

