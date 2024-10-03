Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 187.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BAPR opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

