Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,040.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,036.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.