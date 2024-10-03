Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

