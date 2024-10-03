Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,685 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

