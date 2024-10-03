Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 1,461 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Passive Capital Management LLC. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after buying an additional 393,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,009 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,469,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

