Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys 5,377 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

