Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 27,865 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

