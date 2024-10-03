Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Passive Capital Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

