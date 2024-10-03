Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $673.63 and a 200-day moving average of $646.74. The stock has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

