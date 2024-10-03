Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.5% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after buying an additional 292,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,693 shares of company stock worth $8,489,465. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

