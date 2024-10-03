Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

