Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 24,426 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.