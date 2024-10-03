Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

