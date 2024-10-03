Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 86,262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 278,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $28.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

