Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys 2,772 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.65 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

