Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $246,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average is $494.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

