Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $9.79 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,238 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $669.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

