Passive Capital Management LLC. Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Passive Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

