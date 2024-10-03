Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,476,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $476.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.71.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

