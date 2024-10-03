iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

