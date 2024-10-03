Paragon Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,905 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Columbia Sportswear makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

