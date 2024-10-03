65,643 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

