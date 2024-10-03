Paragon Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -838.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

