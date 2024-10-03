Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 5.7% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

