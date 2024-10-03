Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,397,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.8% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,945,000 after buying an additional 450,513 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

