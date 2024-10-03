Paragon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

