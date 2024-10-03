Paragon Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,169 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. DXC Technology makes up 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

