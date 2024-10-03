232,856 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Acquired by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 232,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

