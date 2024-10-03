Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 641 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

NYSE JPM opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

