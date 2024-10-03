Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

TYL stock opened at $584.20 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $598.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

