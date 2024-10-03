Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $196.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

